Soluna Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLNH) Share Price

Mechanical Technology Inc is a U.S based company which conducts operations through its subsidiary. It supplies precision linear displacement solutions, vibration measurement and system balancing solutions, and wafer inspection tools. Its product offerings include Accumeasure Series, Microtrak 4, Microtrak PRO-2D, MTI-2100 Fotonic Sensor Series, Accumeasure D Series and Microtrak TGS. The company operates in the United States, Association of South East Asian Nations, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America and South America.