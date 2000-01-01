SolutionInc Technologies Ltd (TSX:STL.H)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - STL.H
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - STL.H
- Market CapCAD0.000m
- SymbolTSX:STL.H
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINCA83438E2069
Company Profile
SolutionInc Technologies Ltd provides Internet and centralized hotspot connectivity. The company's internet gateway and managed services offer robust on-premise and cloud-based solutions for managing public Wi-Fi and wired access. It offers products and services such as Conference Creo, Professional Services, Site Services, SolutionIP FLEX, and others. The company serves various industries such as healthcare, hotels, stadiums, education, enterprise, retail, airports, hotels and more.SolutionInc Technologies Ltd provides Internet and centralised hotspot connectivity, billing and management solutions with a patent and patent-pending portfolio.