Company Profile

SolutionInc Technologies Ltd provides Internet and centralized hotspot connectivity. The company's internet gateway and managed services offer robust on-premise and cloud-based solutions for managing public Wi-Fi and wired access. It offers products and services such as Conference Creo, Professional Services, Site Services, SolutionIP FLEX, and others. The company serves various industries such as healthcare, hotels, stadiums, education, enterprise, retail, airports, hotels and more.SolutionInc Technologies Ltd provides Internet and centralised hotspot connectivity, billing and management solutions with a patent and patent-pending portfolio.