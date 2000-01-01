Company Profile

Solutions 30 SE is engaged in the provision of support services for digital technologies. The company is engaged in computer and digital equipment installation, assistance and training services; installation and maintenance of meters and transmitter boxes and installation and setup of digital multimedia equipment services. Its activity is divided into key fields, such as IT-Telecom, Energy, Audiovisual, Point of services and Security.