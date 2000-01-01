Solutions Capital Management SIM SpA (MTA:SCM)
Share Price Chart
Market Info - SCM
Company Info - SCM
- Market Cap€7.560m
- SymbolMTA:SCM
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- Currency
- ISINIT0005200248
Company Profile
Solutions Capital Management SIM SpA is engaged in providing brokerage services. It offers services including asset management, MIFID consulting, general advice and general consultancy services.