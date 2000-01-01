Company Profile

Solvay is a Belgium-based producer of chemicals, plastics, and composites. The company has a top-three market position for nearly all of its products. Key business segments include materials, chemicals, and solutions. High-value products include aerospace composites and specialty polymers while traditional chemical products include soda ash and hydrogen peroxide. Geographical exposure is relatively balanced, with Europe, North America, and Asia each contributing a third of sales.Solvay SA operates in four business segments that are Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate and Business Services. The Advanced Material segment generate maximum revenue for the company.