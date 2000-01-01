Somec SpA (MTA:SOM)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SOM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SOM

  • Market Cap€171.120m
  • SymbolMTA:SOM
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0005329815

Company Profile

Somec SpA designs and manufactures glass envelopes for cruise ships and special architectural projects. Its products include balcony sliding doors, public areas doors, handrail, windscreens, and balcony dividers.

Latest SOM news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .