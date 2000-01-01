Somec SpA (MTA:SOM)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SOM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SOM
- Market Cap€171.120m
- SymbolMTA:SOM
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINIT0005329815
Company Profile
Somec SpA designs and manufactures glass envelopes for cruise ships and special architectural projects. Its products include balcony sliding doors, public areas doors, handrail, windscreens, and balcony dividers.