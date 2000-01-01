Somerley Capital Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8439)

APAC company
  • Market CapHKD250.080m
  • SymbolSEHK:8439
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCapital Markets
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG826111075

Company Profile

Somerley Capital Holdings Ltd provides corporate finance advisory services in Hong Kong. Apart from corporate finance advisory services, it also makes proposals for acting as sponsor, and underwriting securities to be listed on the Exchange.

