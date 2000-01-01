Somerley Capital Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8439)
Company Info - 8439
- Market CapHKD250.080m
- SymbolSEHK:8439
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- Currency
- ISINKYG826111075
Company Profile
Somerley Capital Holdings Ltd provides corporate finance advisory services in Hong Kong. Apart from corporate finance advisory services, it also makes proposals for acting as sponsor, and underwriting securities to be listed on the Exchange.