Somero Enterprises Inc provides advanced concrete placing solutions. The company provides concrete-leveling equipment, training, education and support to its customers that help them in installing horizontal concrete floors faster, flatter and with few people. Its products include CopperHead, Mini Screed C, S-840, S-15R, S-22E, S-485, S-940, S-10A, and the S-158 Laser Screed machines; STS-11M Topping Spreader; as well as the 3-D Profiler System software, the Somero Floor Levelness System, and the SP-16 Concrete Hose Line-Pulling and Placing System. Its revenues are derived from sales from Boomed screed products, Ride-on screed products, Remanufactured machines sales, 3-D Profiler System, and sales of parts and accessories, other equipment, service, training, and shipping charges.