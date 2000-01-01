Somero Enterprises Inc Ordinary Shares (LSE:SOM)

UK company
Market Info - SOM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SOM

  • Market Cap£145.200m
  • SymbolLSE:SOM
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUSU834501038

Company Profile

Somero Enterprises Inc provides advanced concrete placing solutions. The company provides concrete-leveling equipment, training, education and support to its customers that help them in installing horizontal concrete floors faster, flatter and with few people. Its products include CopperHead, Mini Screed C, S-840, S-15R, S-22E, S-485, S-940, S-10A, and the S-158 Laser Screed machines; STS-11M Topping Spreader; as well as the 3-D Profiler System software, the Somero Floor Levelness System, and the SP-16 Concrete Hose Line-Pulling and Placing System. Its revenues are derived from sales from Boomed screed products, Ride-on screed products, Remanufactured machines sales, 3-D Profiler System, and sales of parts and accessories, other equipment, service, training, and shipping charges.

