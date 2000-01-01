Somero Enterprises Inc Shs Reg-S (LSE:SOM)

UK company
  • Market Cap£136.930m
  • SymbolLSE:SOM
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUSU834501038

Company Profile

Somero Enterprises Inc provides advanced concrete placing solutions. It provides concrete-leveling equipment, training, education and support to its customers that help them in installing horizontal concrete floors faster, flatter and with few people.

