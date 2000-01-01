Company Profile

Somfy SA is a French company that manufactures controls, motors, and automatic sensors for openings and closures of doors, windows, and other fixtures of commercial and residential buildings. The firm's products integrate with home automation systems from companies like AT&T, Creston, and Honeywell to create smart homes and workplaces. Somfy SA also operates across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and the Americas through a variety of subsidiaries and affiliated companies. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from sales in France. The company's product range includes rolling shutters, storefront grills, controls for awnings, Venetian blinds, interior window coverings, and alarm systems.Somfy SA is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and marketing of automated window coverings and access controls for homes, hotels, commercial buildings and infrastructural spaces.