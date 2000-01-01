Somfy SA (EURONEXT:SO)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SO

  • Market Cap€3.016bn
  • SymbolEURONEXT:SO
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0013199916

Company Profile

Somfy SA is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and marketing of automated window coverings and access controls for homes, hotels, commercial buildings and infrastructural spaces.

Latest SO news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .