Company Profile

SomnoMed Ltd produces and sells oral treatment of sleep related disorder devices. It manufactures and designs premium oral appliances for the treatment of sleep disordered breathing relieving conditions. Its products include SomnoDent oral appliance for obstructive sleep apnea; and SomnoBrux, a mouthguard, which protects patients from teeth grinding damage, as well as SomTabs for cleaning its devices.SomnoMed Ltd is engaged in the business of commercialization of the SomnoDent MAS and other oral devices for sleep-related disorders in Australia and overseas.