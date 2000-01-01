Sonic Automotive Inc Class A (NYSE:SAH)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SAH

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SAH

  • Market Cap$539.820m
  • SymbolNYSE:SAH
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto And Truck Dealerships
  • Currency
  • ISINUS83545G1022

Company Profile

Sonic Automotive is the fourth- largest public auto dealership group in the United States by new-vehicle sales. The company has 86 franchised stores in 12 states, primarily in metropolitan areas, plus nine EchoPark used-vehicle stores. In addition to new- and used-vehicle sales, the company derives revenue from parts and collision repair, finance, insurance, and wholesale auctions. Luxury and import dealerships make up about 90% of new-vehicle revenue, while Honda, BMW, Mercedes, and Toyota constitute over 60% of new-vehicle revenue. 2019's revenue was $10.5 billion, with EchoPark's portion totaling $1.2 billion.Sonic Automotive Inc is an auto dealership group based in the US with more than 100 stores spread across the country. The company deals in the addition of new- and used-vehicle. It provides parts and collision repair, and wholesale auctions services.

Latest SAH news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .