Sonic Healthcare is a global pathology provider holding the largest market share positions in Australia, Germany, Switzerland and the U.K., the number two position in Belgium and New Zealand and is the third largest provider in the U.S. In addition to pathology laboratories which contribute 85% of revenue, Sonic is a major player in diagnostic imaging and the provision of primary care medical centres in Australia. The company earns 36% of revenue in Australia and New Zealand, 27% in the U.S. and the balance in Europe. Organic growth of the Laboratories segment typically runs between 3% and 5% per year and the company regularly makes acquisitions to enhance its growth.Sonic Healthcare Ltd provides medical diagnostic and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company's business segments include Laboratory, Imaging and Other.