Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:SONN)
North American company
Company Info - SONN
- Market Cap$48.300m
- SymbolNASDAQ:SONN
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS83548R1059
Company Profile
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of biologic drugs focused on human antibody binding technology. The firm's pipeline products include SON-080 (low-dose IL-6), SON-081 (low dose IL-6), SON-1010 (IL12-FHAB), and others.