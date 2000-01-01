Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:SONN)

North American company
Company Info - SONN

  • Market Cap$48.300m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:SONN
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS83548R1059

Company Profile

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of biologic drugs focused on human antibody binding technology. The firm's pipeline products include SON-080 (low-dose IL-6), SON-081 (low dose IL-6), SON-1010 (IL12-FHAB), and others.

