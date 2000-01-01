Sonoco Products Co Ordinary Shares (NYSE:SON)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SON

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SON

  • Market Cap$6.006bn
  • SymbolNYSE:SON
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorPackaging And Containers
  • Currency
  • ISINUS8354951027

Company Profile

Over its 100-year-plus history, Sonoco Products has steadily assembled a diverse portfolio of industrial and consumer packaging product offerings such as flexible and rigid plastics, reels and spools, pallets, and composite cans. The company serves a variety of consumer and industrial end markets throughout North America. Sonoco has raised its dividend each year for more than 30 years.Sonoco Products Co is a manufacturer of industrial and consumer packaging products and provides packaging services. It operates in Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Display and Packaging, and Protective Solutions segments.

Latest SON news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .