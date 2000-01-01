Company Profile

Over its 100-year-plus history, Sonoco Products has steadily assembled a diverse portfolio of industrial and consumer packaging product offerings such as flexible and rigid plastics, reels and spools, pallets, and composite cans. The company serves a variety of consumer and industrial end markets throughout North America. Sonoco has raised its dividend each year for more than 30 years.Sonoco Products Co is a manufacturer of industrial and consumer packaging products and provides packaging services. It operates in Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Display and Packaging, and Protective Solutions segments.