Company Profile

Sonora Gold & Silver Corp is an exploration stage mineral company. It is engaged in the exploration and development of precious and base metal projects in Tanzania. The company's property is a gold-silver rich area. Its property portfolio consists of Handeni Property located in The Handeni Tanga Mining District of United Republic of Tanzania, Africa. It operates in one industry being the Mineral Resource Industry.