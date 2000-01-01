Sonoro Metals Corp (TSX:SMO)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SMO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SMO

  • Market CapCAD5.170m
  • SymbolTSX:SMO
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA83569F2044

Company Profile

Sonoro Metals Corp is a mineral exploration company which is principally engaged in acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets.

Latest SMO news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .