Sony Corp ADR (NYSE:SNE)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SNE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SNE
- Market Cap$72.222bn
- SymbolNYSE:SNE
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorConsumer Electronics
- Currency
- ISINUS8356993076
Company Profile
Sony is a conglomerate with consumer electronics roots and various well-known brand names, such as Walkman in portable audio players, Vaio in PCs, Xperia in smartphones, Cybershot and Alpha in digital cameras, and PlayStation in video game consoles. It currently has seven main business segments, operating electronic appliances, games, devices and semiconductors, entertainment content, and financial services.Sony Corp is engaged in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of various kinds of electronic equipment, instruments and devices for consumer, professional and industrial markets as well as game consoles and software.