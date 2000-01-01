Company Profile

Sony is a conglomerate with consumer electronics roots and various well-known brand names, such as Walkman in portable audio players, Vaio in PCs, Xperia in smartphones, Cybershot and Alpha in digital cameras, and PlayStation in video game consoles. It currently has seven main business segments, operating electronic appliances, games, devices and semiconductors, entertainment content, and financial services.Sony Corp is engaged in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of various kinds of electronic equipment, instruments and devices for consumer, professional and industrial markets as well as game consoles and software.