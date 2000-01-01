Soon Lian Holdings Ltd (SGX:5MD)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 5MD
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 5MD
- Market CapSGD5.510m
- SymbolSGX:5MD
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorAluminum
- Currency
- ISINSG1W36938981
Company Profile
Soon Lian Holdings Ltd acts as a specialist supplier of aluminum alloy products. It manufactures marine products used in shipbuilding - hulls, decks, superstructures, and cabins of light crafts, precision part, and others.