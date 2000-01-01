Soon Lian Holdings Ltd (SGX:5MD)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 5MD

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 5MD

  • Market CapSGD5.510m
  • SymbolSGX:5MD
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorAluminum
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1W36938981

Company Profile

Soon Lian Holdings Ltd acts as a specialist supplier of aluminum alloy products. It manufactures marine products used in shipbuilding - hulls, decks, superstructures, and cabins of light crafts, precision part, and others.

Latest 5MD news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .