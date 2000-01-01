Soon Mining Ltd (ASX:SMG)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SMG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SMG
- Market CapAUD31.640m
- SymbolASX:SMG
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINAU000000SMG7
Company Profile
Soon Mining Ltd is a gold mining company in Australia. It acquires and develops exploration projects. Its flagship operation is the Kwahu Praso Gold Concession, located in the Eastern Region of Ghana. Its other project consists of Konongo project.