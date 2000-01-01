SOPerior Fertilizer Corp (TSE:SOP)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SOP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SOP
- Market CapCAD6.470m
- SymbolTSE:SOP
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA83577W1086
Company Profile
Potash Ridge Corp is a exploration and development stage company. It develops projects focused on the production of sulphate of potash and an alumina-rich material located in Valleyfield, Quebec.