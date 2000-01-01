SOPerior Fertilizer Corp (TSX:SOP.H)
North American company
Company Info - SOP.H
Market Cap: CAD15.050m
Symbol: TSX:SOP.H
Industry: Basic Material
Sector: Other Industrial Metals & Mining
- Currency
ISIN: CA83577W1086
Company Profile
SOPerior Fertilizer Corp is an exploration and development-stage company. The company's principal activity is to develop projects focused on the production of sulfate of potash (SOP). It focuses on Valleyfield and Blawn Mountain Projects. The firm's Valleyfield project is located in Valleyfield, Quebec, which focuses on utilizing Mannheim technology to produce SOP. The development of the Blawn Mountain Project in Utah involves the exploration, development, and production of mineral resources and is focused on the exploration of alunite in order to produce SOP, co-product sulphuric acid, and alumina. The corporation's development projects are located in the United States of America and in Canada.Potash Ridge Corp is a exploration and development stage company. It develops projects focused on the production of sulphate of potash and an alumina-rich material located in Valleyfield, Quebec.