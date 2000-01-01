Sopheon (LSE:SPE)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SPE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SPE

  • Market Cap£65.620m
  • SymbolLSE:SPE
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BSZM1369

Company Profile

Sopheon PLC through its subsidiaries provides software, services and practices that help complex, global enterprises to improve R&D throughput and time to market, and to increase the value per product or service in their portfolio.

Latest SPE news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

SPE Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .