Sophia Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH)

North American company
Company Info - SOPH

  • Market Cap$1.140bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:SOPH
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorHealth Information Services
  • Currency
  • ISINCH1125843347

Company Profile

Sophia Genetics SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It has built a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

