Sophia Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH)
- Market Cap$1.140bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:SOPH
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorHealth Information Services
- Currency
- ISINCH1125843347
Sophia Genetics SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It has built a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.