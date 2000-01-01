Sophos Group (LSE:SOPH)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SOPH
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SOPH
- Market Cap£2.769bn
- SymbolLSE:SOPH
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
- Currency
- ISINGB00BYZFZ918
Company Profile
Sophos Group PLC is a software developer in the United Kingdom. Its products are used for battling internet security threats such as malware and other viruses.