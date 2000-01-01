Company Profile

SORL Auto Parts Inc develops, manufactures and distributes automotive brake systems and other key safety-related auto parts to automotive original equipment manufacturers, and the related aftermarket both in China and internationally. The company is organized into two principal operating division: Commercial Vehicles Brake Systems and Passenger Vehicles Brake Systems. Its key products are air brake system, tubes and fittings, ABS and diagnosis, power steering pumps, electrical and railway parts, and new energy parts. The company's products are principally used in different types of commercial vehicles, such as trucks and buses. Most of the firm's revenue gets generated through Commercial Vehicles Brake Systems segment.SORL Auto Parts Inc develops, manufactures and distributes automotive air brake systems and other related components to automotive original equipment manufacturers, and related aftermarket.