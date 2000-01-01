Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SRNE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SRNE
- Market Cap$643.320m
- SymbolNASDAQ:SRNE
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS83587F2020
Company Profile
Sorrento Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies for oncology and autoimmune/inflammation diseases.