Company Profile

Sotera Health Co provides sterilization, analytical lab testing and advisory services to help ensure that medical, pharmaceutical and food products are safe for healthcare practitioners, patients and consumers. The business is spread across the United States, Canada, Europe, and other regions. The company operates in three segments namely, Sterigenics, Nordion and Nelson Labs. Sterigenics provides outsourced terminal sterilization and irradiation services for the medical device, pharmaceutical, food safety and advanced applications; Nordion provides Co-60 and gamma irradiators, which are the key components to the gamma sterilization process; and Nelson Labs provides outsourced microbiological and analytical chemistry testing for the medical device and pharmaceutical industries.