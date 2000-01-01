Sotherly Hotels Inc (NASDAQ:SOHO)

North American company
Market Info - SOHO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SOHO

  • Market Cap$93.060m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:SOHO
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Hotel & Motel
  • Currency
  • ISINUS83600C1036

Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust that owns and manages a portfolio of upper up-scale, up-scale and mid-scale hotels located in main markets in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

