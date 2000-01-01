Sound Energy (LSE:SOU)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SOU
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SOU
- Market Cap£22.220m
- SymbolLSE:SOU
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINGB00B90XFF12
Company Profile
Sound Energy PLC is a Mediterranean gas company engaged in exploration activities in Italy and Morocco. Some of its operating sites include the Tendrara permit and the Meridja permit located in NorthEast Morocco.