Sound Energy (LSE:SOU)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SOU

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SOU

  • Market Cap£22.220m
  • SymbolLSE:SOU
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B90XFF12

Company Profile

Sound Energy PLC is a Mediterranean gas company engaged in exploration activities in Italy and Morocco. Some of its operating sites include the Tendrara permit and the Meridja permit located in NorthEast Morocco.

Latest SOU news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

SOU Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .