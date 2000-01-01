Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SFBC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SFBC

  • Market Cap$92.780m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:SFBC
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS83607A1007

Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc through Sound Community Bank serves as a financial institution providing to its customers traditional banking and other financial services.

Latest SFBC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .