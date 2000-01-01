Sound Global Ltd (SEHK:967)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 967
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 967
- Market CapHKD4.488bn
- SymbolSEHK:967
- IndustryUtilities
- SectorUtilities - Regulated Water
- Currency
- ISINSG1W63939514
Company Profile
Sound Global Ltd and its subsidiaries are engaged in environmental construction related to water treatment, research and development of water treatment technologies and provision of services for technology consultation and construction.