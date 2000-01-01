Soundwill Holdings Ltd (SEHK:878)
Company Info - 878
- Market CapHKD2.691bn
- SymbolSEHK:878
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate Services
- Currency
- ISINBMG8277H1530
Company Profile
Soundwill Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. Through its subsidiaries it is engaged in property assembly, property development, property leasing and providing building management services.