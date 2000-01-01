Source Energy Services Ltd (TSE:SHLE)

North American company
Market Info - SHLE

Company Info - SHLE

  • Market CapCAD11.580m
  • SymbolTSE:SHLE
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
  • Currency
  • ISINCA83615X1006

Company Profile

Source Energy Services Ltd is a fully integrated producer, supplier and distributor of Northern White frac sand, which is a preferred proppant used to enhance hydrocarbon recovery in the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells.

