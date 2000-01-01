SourceBio International Ordinary Shares (LSE:SBI)

UK company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - SBI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SBI

  • Market Cap£127.970m
  • SymbolLSE:SBI
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BKSB1674

Company Profile

SourceBio International PLC is an international provider of integrated laboratory services and products to clients in the healthcare, clinical, life science research and biopharma industries, with a focus on improving patient diagnosis, management and care. Its revenues are derived from four core businesses areas namely Healthcare Diagnostics; Genomics; Stability Storage; and Infectious Disease Testing. The offerings will provide a broad range of infectious disease testing across the NHS, private healthcare and commercial sectors in the future.

Latest SBI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

SBI Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .