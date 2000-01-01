Company Profile

SourceBio International PLC is an international provider of integrated laboratory services and products to clients in the healthcare, clinical, life science research and biopharma industries, with a focus on improving patient diagnosis, management and care. Its revenues are derived from four core businesses areas namely Healthcare Diagnostics; Genomics; Stability Storage; and Infectious Disease Testing. The offerings will provide a broad range of infectious disease testing across the NHS, private healthcare and commercial sectors in the future.