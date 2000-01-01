Company Profile

South China Assets Holdings Ltd along with its subsidiaries is engaged in property investment and development in the People's Republic of China. Its segments include Property development segment engaged in Property development in China and Financial services segment providing investment advisory and asset management services and money lending. The company generates maximum revenue from Property Development segment and geographically from PRC region.