South China Financial Holdings Ltd (SEHK:619)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 619
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 619
- Market CapHKD120.510m
- SymbolSEHK:619
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- Currency
- ISINHK0000460706
Company Profile
South China Financial Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The principal activities of the subsidiaries consist of securities, commodities, bullion and forex broking and trading, provision of corporate advisory and underwriting services.