Company Info - 413

  • Market CapHKD2.195bn
  • SymbolSEHK:413
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorLeisure
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG8279G1120

Company Profile

South China Holdings Company Ltdis an investment holding company. It is engaged in the business of manufacturing and exporting toys, footwear and leather products. The company also operates in the real estate, agriculture industry.

