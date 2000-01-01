South China Holdings Co Ltd (SEHK:413)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 413
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 413
- Market CapHKD2.195bn
- SymbolSEHK:413
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorLeisure
- Currency
- ISINKYG8279G1120
Company Profile
South China Holdings Company Ltdis an investment holding company. It is engaged in the business of manufacturing and exporting toys, footwear and leather products. The company also operates in the real estate, agriculture industry.