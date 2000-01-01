South Pacific Resources Ltd (XETRA:AJ4)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AJ4

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AJ4

  • Market Cap€1.800m
  • SymbolXETRA:AJ4
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000SPB1

Company Profile

South Pacific Resources Ltd is an oil and gas exploration company with all assets in Papua New Guinea. The Company is also engaged in investment management.

Latest AJ4 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .