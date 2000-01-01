South Pacific Resources Ltd (XETRA:AJ4)
- Market Cap€1.800m
- SymbolXETRA:AJ4
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINAU000000SPB1
South Pacific Resources Ltd is an oil and gas exploration company with all assets in Papua New Guinea. The Company is also engaged in investment management.