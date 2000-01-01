South Shore Holdings Ltd (SEHK:577)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 577

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 577

  • Market CapHKD96.230m
  • SymbolSEHK:577
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG8827A1128

Company Profile

The 13 Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company engaged in the hospitality, entertainment, and construction businesses.

Latest 577 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .