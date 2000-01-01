Company Profile

South Star Mining Corp is focused on the selective acquisition and development of near-term mine production projects in Brazil to maximize shareholder value. The Santa Cruz Graphite Project is located in Southern Bahia in the graphite-producing region. The Project has at surface mineralization in friable materials and successful large-scale pilot plant testing.