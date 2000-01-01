South32 Ltd (LSE:S32)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - S32
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - S32
- Market Cap£7.356bn
- SymbolLSE:S32
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000S320
Company Profile
South32 Ltd is a metals and mining company. It has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. The business activity is functioned through the region of Australia, South America, and Southern Africa.