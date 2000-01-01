Southcross Energy Partners LP (NYSE:SXE)

North American company
Market Info - SXE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - SXE

  • Market Cap$26.100m
  • SymbolNYSE:SXE
  • IndustryUtilities
  • SectorUtilities - Regulated Gas
  • Currency
  • ISINUS84130C1009

Company Profile

Southcross Energy Partners LP provides natural gas gathering, processing, treating, compression and transportation services, and natural gas liquid (NGL) fractionation and transportation services for its producer customers.

Latest SXE news

