Southern Alliance Mining Ltd Ordinary Shares (SGX:QNS)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - QNS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - QNS
- Market CapSGD132.030m
- SymbolSGX:QNS
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSteel
- Currency
- ISINSGXE41674636
Company Profile
Southern Alliance Mining Ltd is engaged in in the exploration, mining and processing of iron ore for subsequent sale. The company mines, produces and sells iron ore which includes processed iron ore concentrate typically sold to steel mills or traders; and crushed iron ore that are used as pipe coating material. It mines at the Chaah mine an open pit mine located at the southwest of the township of Chaah.