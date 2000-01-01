Company Profile

Southern Co. is one of the largest utilities in the U.S. The company distributes electricity and natural gas to approximately 9 million customers in nine states. It owns 50 gigawatts of generating capacity, primarily for serving regulated customers in Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi. Wholly owned unregulated Southern Power Co. owns over 11 gigawatts of mostly renewable energy capacity and sells the electricity primarily under long-term power sales agreements. The solar and wind farms are located in Southern's regulated jurisdictions but also in Texas, California, and other states.Southern Co is an electricity generating company. It develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages generation assets, including renewable energy projects, and sells electricity at market-based rates in the wholesale market.