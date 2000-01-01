Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp is an integrated producer of copper and other minerals and operates mining, smelting and refining facilities in Peru and Mexico. Its production includes copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. The company operates through the segments namely Peruvian operations, Mexican open-pit operations and Mexican underground mining operations. Southern Copper generates approximately 80% revenue from the sale of copper and rest from the sale of non-copper products, such as molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, and gold.