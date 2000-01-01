Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Ltd (ASX:SXE)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SXE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SXE
- Market CapAUD134.950m
- SymbolASX:SXE
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINAU000000SXE9
Company Profile
Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Ltd is a supplier of large scale electrical and instrumentation installation services for major resources, infrastructure and heavy industrial projects in Australia and overseas.