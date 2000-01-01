Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Ltd (ASX:SXE)

APAC company
Company Info - SXE

  • Market CapAUD134.950m
  • SymbolASX:SXE
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000SXE9

Company Profile

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Ltd is a supplier of large scale electrical and instrumentation installation services for major resources, infrastructure and heavy industrial projects in Australia and overseas.

