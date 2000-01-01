Southern Cross Media Group Ltd (ASX:SXL)
Company Info - SXL
- Market CapAUD695.960m
- SymbolASX:SXL
- IndustryCommunication Services
- ISINAU000000SXL4
Company Profile
Southern Cross Media Group Ltd is engaged in the creation and broadcasting of content on free to air FM and digital commercial radio, TV, and online media platforms in Australia.