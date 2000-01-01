Southern Cross Media Group Ltd (ASX:SXL)

APAC company
Company Info - SXL

  • Market CapAUD695.960m
  • SymbolASX:SXL
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000SXL4

Company Profile

Southern Cross Media Group Ltd is engaged in the creation and broadcasting of content on free to air FM and digital commercial radio, TV, and online media platforms in Australia.

